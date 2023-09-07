This historic photo is of Kelowna Secondary School dates back to 1952. Sadly, two Grade 10 students in the junior high section of KSS accidentally started a fire and part of the school burned down Dec.12, 1979. (Old Kelowna/Facebook)

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Photos from Old Kelowna, Facebook

  Sep. 7, 2023
  • News

This historic photo is of Kelowna Secondary School circa 1952. The west building and what became the Chapman Place parking lot for grade 12 students. Sadly two Grade 10 students in the junior high section of KSS accidentally started a fire and part of the school burned down Dec.12, 1979.

~Old Kelowna, Facebook

historyKelownaPhotography

