This historic photo is of large crowds of people out enjoying the Aquatic Pavilion and Grandstands (with seating for 800) completed for the 1910 Regatta. This photo was shared to Old Kelowna on Facebook by Steven James.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

  • Sep. 14, 2023 5:00 a.m.
This historic photo is of large crowds of people out enjoying the Aquatic Pavilion and Grandstands (with seating for 800) completed for the 1910 Regatta.

