A look inside Kelowna’s newest Mission Gospel house

Kelowna is welcoming a new Mission Gospel to help the less fortunate in town.

The facility is located at 858 Ellis Street but the entrance is on Bay Avenue.

Capital News was able to take a look at the new location.

At anytime, 60 people are allowed to stay. There are 60 beds and 60 lockers, one for each person who comes to the facility. The beds are split into three rooms of 20 beds each, two rooms for men and one for women. Bedrooms are closed off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for cleaning. People who come to the facility are to stay in the common area or other designated areas during those hours.

Three pets are allowed as well, but that is the maximum. Everyone goes through the system before entrance and all allowed to stay for 90 days in a calendar year but the Mission Gospel’s mission is to help people advance in their lives but giving them a roof over their head and more.

There is an area for people who are addicted to drugs to take them in a safe manner. There’s also a smoking area that is marked off in four sections for four different types of smoking: non-smoking, smoking, cannabis, inhalation OPS.

Offices are in the facility as well.

Mission Gospel’s newest facility has not announced an opening date yet as they are still hiring overnight staff.

