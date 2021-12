The 63-year-old man likely died from carbon monoxide exposure

A man was found dead in Kelowna on Dec.21 (file photo)

A man was found dead in his trailer on Lougheed Rd. on Tuesday.

The man likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, say Kelowna RCMP.

When conducting a wellness check on Dec. 21, RCMP found the 63-year-old man dead, with a propane stove still burning in his trailer.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

