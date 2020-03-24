In an effort to keep our communities protected, South Okanagan Similkameen doctors and nurse practitioners are providing care by telephone and video conference. If you are in need of non-emergency medical care, call your doctors clinic to make an appointment. (File photo)

A message on COVID-19 from South Okanagan doctors

Doctors are asking that you follow these orders to assist them in the fight against COVID-19

Family doctors, nurse practitioners and other healthcare professionals in the South Okanagan are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, and now they are asking the public to follow these directives to assist them in the battle.

It is very important that residents call first before they show up at any medical clinic, according to healthcare professionals.

“Primary care providers cannot do this alone and what the public does now will impact the health of our region in the weeks and months ahead,” said Dr. Greg Selinger, Board Chair of the South Okanagan Division of Family Practice.

“We are echoing the Provincial Health Officer’s plea that if you have not been practicing social distancing, start now.”

READ MORE: Fine Canadians for ignoring COVID-19 orders or face consequences: doctor

In a release Tuesday morning local doctors and nurse practitioners reiterated B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix’s message, urging employers not to require sick notes from staff members at this time.

Healthcare professionals say this places an unnecessary burden and risk on our healthcare system.

Local healthcare professionals are also asking that people follow the following directives from Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry:

• Stay home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave.

• Cancel all public gatherings and events. This includes outdoor sporting events, conferences, meetings,

religious gatherings.

• Avoid common greetings such as handshakes.

• Keep a distance of at least two arms lengths from others.

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds. Do not touch your face.

• Cough and sneeze into a tissue. Use your elbow if you have to.

• Tell your loved ones to do the same.

In an effort to keep our communities protected, South Okanagan Similkameen doctors and nurse practitioners are providing care by telephone and video conference. If you are in need of non-emergency medical care, call your doctors clinic to make an appointment.

Residents who do not have a family provider should call their local walk-in clinic.

READ MORE: Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump’s impatience with coronavirus measures continues to escalate
Next story
B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

Just Posted

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

WHL updates off-season plans as Kelowna Rockets look to 2021

Off-season starts March 25 as Rockets commemerate three players who played their last WHL game

City of Kelowna changes development procedures amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the city suspends public hearings, emergency changes are required for development procedures

Breakfast to Remember rasies $45,000 in Kelowna

Money was raised for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Okanagan to unite online for first-ever Stay at Home Gala

The event is scheduled from March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

A message on COVID-19 from South Okanagan doctors

Doctors are asking that you follow these orders to assist them in the fight against COVID-19

North Okanagan resident models unique quarantine outfit

Get-up designed to bring smiles to faces; it worked

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

BC SPCA seeks help for 36 neglected mini-horses, 17 other farm animals

The BC SPCA rescued 53 animals from a property in the B.C. Interior this month

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

Most Read