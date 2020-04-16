FILE- In this March 14, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump talks after speaking during a news conference about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that travel restrictions with Canada could soon be eased, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that won’t likely happen for a “significant” amount of time.

“The reality is we are still many weeks away from being able to talk about softening these restrictions around the border,” Trudeau said during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Thursday (April 16).

On Wednesday, Trump said he’d support easing border restrictions between the two countries, noting that Canada is “doing well” in its efforts to control the spread of the virus.

“We have a lot of nations that are heavily infected — some are getting better, (but) some are still on the way up, unfortunately. We’re keeping very strong borders with those nations,” he said during his daily media briefing at the White House.

“But with Canada, we are talking about different things.”

The U.S. has more than 560,000 active cases among its 328 million citizens. Meanwhile, Canada has roughly 18,000 active confirmed cases among its 37.5 million citizens.

Non-essential travel between the countries was banned in mid-March. Canada has closed its borders to foreign nationals until further notice.

Trudeau said that there will be “special thought” given to the U.S. when coordinating the reopening of the border with White House officials, calling the relationship one that is “quite unlike any other.”

“We will continue to look at ways to move forward in this pandemic, we recognize it will be time still,” he said. “We recognize there is a need to protect our citizens as every country is doing.”

At this time, any Canadians returning home from outside the country faces a mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Anyone without a suitable quarantine plan will be forced to stay in a nearby hotel.

READ MORE: Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna aerospace company manufacturing PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Just Posted

Kelowna aerospace company manufacturing PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company has completed its first 2,000 protective face shields to be distributed to the front lines

Kelowna’s Rio Manning exemplifies perseverance during Limb Loss Awareness month

April is Limb Loss Awareness Month

Central Okanagan politicians join forces to ensure economic strength following pandemic

Task force adds the weight of politicians who can lobby for support from higher levels of government

Beaverdell, B.C. home to underground mine over a century old

YouTube channel ‘British Columbia Ghost Mines’ explores abandoned mine in the south east valley

UPDATE: Garage fire destroys vehicle in Kelowna

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze on Cameron Avenue

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Donations accepted for School District No. 67 food programs

Programs will continue during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID Canada: Calm, cool and collected

As tests of leadership go, a global pandemic must be considered fearsome.… Continue reading

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be located elsewhere

Other locations in community would be better suited for project

Summerland Health Centre evacuated

Odour of diesel fuel noticed in facility on morning of April 16

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increasess

Leaf pick-up springs into action in North Okanagan city

In light of the current public health emergency, city not recommending neighbours collect leaves for compost

Summerland council revisiting budget

Municipality examining figures, property taxes and utility payments as COVID-19 continues

Most Read