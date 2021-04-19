Abandoned Rail Brewing Company, located at 1220 Davenport Ave. on the KVR trail, has applied to the City of Penticton for a manufacturing facility and lounge endorsement. The city will review the application in their April 20, 2021 council meeting. (City of Penticton photo)

A new brewery could be coming to the KVR trail in the South Okanagan

The patio would seat up to 113 just 10 feet from the trail

Do you ever get annoyed of having to lug a heavy backpack full of beer on your hikes or bike rides along the Kettle Valley Rail Trail?

Well a new brewery that has applied to open along the KVR could fix that.

Abandoned Rail Brewing Company, located at 1220 Davenport Ave., has applied to the city for a manufacturing facility and lounge endorsement.

The lounge areas would consist of one indoor tasting room with seats for twenty people, as well as two outdoor patios with seating for up to 113 people just 10 feet from the trail.

The brewery will aim to provide a stop for cyclists, walkers, joggers, and general outdoor enthusiasts who would like to stop and enjoy a beer or other beverage while enjoying the natural scenery of the KVR trail.

“We also want to provide a comfortable and relaxing space for families, with an activity area for kids as well as the option to bring your dog on the spacious patio areas,” wrote the brewery owners in their proposal to city council.

The city will review the application in Tuesday’s (April 20) council meeting. Staff are recommending that council approve the application, stating it will “promote the economic well-being and vitality of the community,” and begin public notification and assessment.

A review has already been completed by staff and the Liquor Licensing Technical Review Committee and the parties are both supportive of the application.

“Staff and the Liquor Licensing Technical Review Committee do not foresee the proposed changes having any negative impacts to the surrounding community,” reads staff’s report to council.

Council will be expected to report back with the results of the public consultations on May 18.

Abandoned Rail Brewing Company, located at 1220 Davenport Ave. on the KVR trail, has applied to the City of Penticton for a manufacturing facility and lounge endorsement. The city will review the application in their April 20, 2021 council meeting. (City of Penticton photo)
