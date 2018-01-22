New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

The family of a woman whose plane went missing in November, believe they may have a clue that could lead to her discovery.

Ashley Bourgeault and her boyfriend, pilot Dominic Neron, were flying from Penticton to Edmonton on Nov. 25 when their plane failed to arrive. It’s thought that the plane may have gone down around Revelstoke.

A drone piloted by Roland Lammare took an image of what the family believes to be the world “Help” spelled out in the snow on the west side of Cougar Mountain in Rogers Pass.

Revelstoke RCMP confirmed Monday morning that they received the photo and are following up, however the area has been searched in the past.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said they were unable to follow up on the lead due to poor weather on Friday.

“At this point we continue to have an open investigation regarding the missing plane and person file and nothing has changed in terms of finding any evidence,” he said.

“We continue to access the RCMP helicopter when available and possible and have made all the other helicopter companies in town aware of this situation.”

Grabinsky said as soon as a weather window permits, the helicopter will be sent out to follow up on this new development in the search.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue said they have not been sent out to follow up on this lead.

Neron’s sister Tammy said on Jan. 20. that they hope to begin their search again in the spring with a base in Revelstoke.

A new development surrounding plane that went missing around Revelstoke in November

