Photo: contributed

A night of cirque and wine comes to Kelowna

BC wine, cider and spirits festival brings Calgary’s Le Cirque de la Nuit to Kelowna

Le Cirque De La Nuit has been added to the B.C. Wine Cider & Spirits Festival line-up.

The Calgary based Cirque company’s signature show, Wondrous will come to Kelowna for the first time June 15.

Festival organizers said that they are going to bring a cirque show and tasting experience like never before through a continuous journey of interactive performances, in a storybook underworld, will showcase a battle of good and evil. Alice and the Red Queen will fall deep into the rabbit hole, where the patrons will follow them through break dance battles, aerial acrobatics, sultry burlesque and belly dance numbers as well as experiential video production and countless circus arts and theatrics.

“My vision for this company when we started was the epiphany of what this Event will be… an amazing visual show paired with a tasting of the best of the best of BC’s craft industry ,” said Katherine Bramall, founder and general manager, B.C. Wine Cider & Spirits Festival.

The teams are encouraging all patrons to dress as their favourite Wondrous character, but of course with a touch of their inner circus freak.

Tickets are available now at www.showpass.com The event will take place June 15 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

