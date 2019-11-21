Ten-month-old Frankie went missing from a Chilliwack dog sitter hired through Rover.com on Nov. 11, 2019. A downtown letter carrier found Frankie on Nov. 20 and she’s at the vet in recovery. (Submitted)

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

A beloved family puppy who went missing after its Chilliwack family dropped him off at a dog sitter is back home, nine days later.

The Levinsky family pit bull puppy that went missing on Nov. 11 and was found by a Chilliwack Canada Post letter carrier on Wednesday.

Off in Mexico on vacation, Dan and Kim Levinsky were left worrying from afar while friends searched the streets of Chilliwack for their beloved family pet.

READ MORE: Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Signs were put up all over the downtown area. Frankie’s story was shared on social media. And people were out looking for the 10-month-old dog.

But on Wednesday, local letter carrier was doing her route when she spotted Frankie on Indigenous reserve land near Ashwell Road. She took a photo, it was shared, someone got in touch with the Levinskys, who confirmed the dog was theirs. Another woman brought Frankie home.

Dan Levinsky posted on Facebook on Wednesday that the dog had no visible injuries, and that she’s at the veterinarian having a bath and food and would spend the night there.

The family used Rover.com, a Seattle-based online marketplace for people to buy and sell pet care services including pet sitting, dog boarding and dog walking.

It’s described by some as the Uber for dogs or Airbnb for pets.

Within 30 minutes of being dropped off at a home in the downtown area, she jumped a fence and bolted.

The Levinskys will be back from their holiday today and will reunite with Frankie, who — if only she could talk — would certainly have stories to tell of her adventures.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year
Next story
City of West Kelowna considering two per cent tax increase to cover infrastructure projects

Just Posted

City of West Kelowna considering two per cent tax increase to cover infrastructure projects

Announcment comes as city prepares for 2020-2029 capital plan

Kelowna to host 2021 Tim Hortons Brier

The last time Kelowna hosted the tournament was in 1968

Kelowna businesses fleeing Leon Avenue due to tent city

Two businesses made the decision to relocate due to crime, violence, and uncleanliness in the area

Dufflebag Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ to perform at Creekside Theatre

The unique adaption of the famous Charles Dickens will encompass improvisation from members of the audience

Okanagan library mangagement staff to get sensitivity training following drag queen dispute

The move comes after the president of the board made comments about a drag queen storytelling event

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

Man gets 18 months jail for dealing heroin, fentanyl in Vernon

Sung Hwan Choi, 23, found guilty of trafficking drugs from Lower Mainland in May 2019

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Pawsative Pups: To crate or not to crate

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

B.C. judge tosses ‘N’ driver’s claim he was just using phone to decline his mom’s call

Distracted driving laws are more strict for Class 7, or Novice drivers, the judge noted

Back-to-back car fires in Vernon

Two SUVs engulfed in flames snuffed by firefighters in two weeks on Commonage Road

Most Read