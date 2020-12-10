West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon speaks to mayor and council during a special budget meeting, Dec. 10. (City of West Kelowna)

West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon speaks to mayor and council during a special budget meeting, Dec. 10. (City of West Kelowna)

Proposed 4.75 per cent tax increase for West Kelowna residents

LIVE: Mayor and council debating 2021-2025 Financial Plan in special council meeting

The City of West Kelowna is proposing a 4.75 per cent increase in taxes.

Mayor and council are currently debating their 2021-2025 Financial Plan in a special council meeting on Dec. 10. Council’s discussion on this is live.

The proposed tax increase would put the city’s total budget at $36,559,184, up $2,150,541 from 2020. This proposed 4.75 per cent increase would mean an increase of $77 per household, totalling $2,131 per household, per year.

In 2020, taxes went up 2.8 per cent. The budget for 2020 was originally projected to be 4.8 per cent, however, the city cut its taxes by 2 per cent when COVID-19 arrived in the province. It’s unclear how this has affected the overall 2021 budget, if at all.

Speaking to an increased need for infrastructure and construction costs, CAO Paul Gipps said he understands a 4.7 per cent increase is a ‘large pill to swallow’ but that ‘we have to move forward’.

The 2021 budget also has been forced to account for a $680,900 drop in facility revenue, due to a halt in ice and hall rentals.

Major projects on the go include building the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant (est. completion 2022), building a new city hall, as well as upgrading roads and infrastructure, projects that Gipps estimated to cost over $100,000,000 over the coming years.

Largest departmental increases

The largest change in expenses next year is projected to come from protective services, which include the fire department and RCMP funding. An increase of $542,391, or 3.4 per cent, would bring the protective service’s budget up to $16,321,693.

The largest percentage change, 10.7 per cent, comes from the corporate initiatives and communications sector, for additional funding of $91,052, and a total cost of $942,899.

Staff also proposed a substantial increase to infrastructure, which would result in a one per cent tax increase per household.

New policing positions

Part of this increase is a result of two new approved police positions; one as a call handler and one in the RCMP’s community safety unit.

This new call handler, the first of its kind, will allow the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment to offer 24-hour coverage.

Council was very much in support of hiring a new position to handle 24-7 non-emergency calls in West Kelowna. Currently, there is no one to pick up the phone on the Westside after hours, for non-emergency calls. These calls are filtered through Kelowna RCMP’s dispatch centre.

It was explained that the West Kelowna RCMP detachment should be operating as a Level C detachment; without this person, they are not.

“I don’t want to see Kelowna covering costs that fall squarely on West Kelowna,” said coun. Rick De Jong.

Additionally, council approved another new police position, in the RCMP’s community safety unit, for a cost of $150,000. As the member will not be arriving for at least 12 months, council pushed back half the cost to next year’s budget, with the additional $75,000 to be covered by reserve funds.

West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon explained the addition of one member would take their community safety unit to four members, a complete squad. This, he said, would allow them to take on larger projects and further surveillance.

Other new positions hired

Council approved the hiring of a new business licensing supervisor at a cost of $108,807, to help offset and streamline the business licensing process. Currently, the process to approve a business licence takes roughly three months. Council spoke in favour of improving this, however, debated the need for a supervisor position in a new role. Despite a divided room, the motion to hire was passed.

Several other positions were approved including a human resources assistance and mechanical assistant.

Before budget delegations on Dec. 10, the city’s reserve sat at about $550,000.

Infrastructure and water upgrades

The majority of the city’s revenue comes from property and utility taxes. A projected $37,372,217 revenue stream for 2021 equates to 62.89 per cent of the total revenue.

Other significant increases include a roughly $540,000 increase in water costs, equal to 5.1 per cent and a $128,000 increase in communications costs, equal to 43.7 per cent, to hire a new supervisor and student. This is awaiting approval.

One per cent of the proposed 2021 budget, equal to about $360,000, comes from a new proposal to increase funding for infrastructure. This is awaiting approval.

(City of West Kelowna)

To pay for this, CAO Paul Gipps proposed using a one per cent tax increase per household to take part in advance borrowing, to meet current construction costs. This would be paid off over the coming years.

Many councillors spoke highly of the proposed increase in infrastructure funding.

“The benefit is completely realized by our residents. The investment is far greater than asphalt and concrete,” said Coun. Johnston. He also quoted this as an opportunity to nurture local employment in the community.

He said by the end of the budget meeting when they look at a 4.7 per cent increase, he hopes to see more than a one per cent increase in infrastructure.

This story will be updated as more decisions come through. A final update will be posted tomorrow, Dec. 11.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

budget

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal
Next story
City of Kelowna’s 2021 budget deliberations underway

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
City of Kelowna’s 2021 budget deliberations underway

Stay tuned here for live updates throughout the day

West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon speaks to mayor and council during a special budget meeting, Dec. 10. (City of West Kelowna)
Proposed 4.75 per cent tax increase for West Kelowna residents

LIVE: Mayor and council debating 2021-2025 Financial Plan in special council meeting

Police are looking to speak to this man. Crime Stoppers
Kelowna RCMP look to identify tagger behind ‘NICECAR’ graffiti

Do you recognize this individual ?

Students are receiving training on how to respond to COVID-19 cases in various community settings. (University of B.C. Okanagan)
UBCO provides rural pandemic response training

The simulation prepares health-care students to handle COVID-19 cases

(Rotary Club of Kelowna)
Rotary Club of Kelowna extends support to youth seeking treatment

The Bridge Youth and Family Services working to support young people seeking shelter for treatment

A Coldstream woman was nearly involved in a head-on collision on Hwy. 6 as a pickup truck veers over the centre line towards her on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She caught the entire incident on dashcam footage. (Leia Morris - photo)
WATCH: Near miss on Highway 6 near Vernon

Truck veers over centre line nearly missing a head-on collision

Erin Telley (nee Tranfield), originally from Oyama, B.C., is a scientist in Portugal, who was one of the first to collect an image of the novel coronavirus. (Contributed)
Okanagan scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

‘Nowhere in the handbook of anything is: ‘how do you deal with a pandemic you don’t understand,’ she says

Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Lesser sentence for woman in North Okanagan shootout

Woman pleas guilty to one charge; sentenced to 12-month probation

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

South Okanagan Secondary School. (Facebook)
Oliver high school has a COVID-19 exposure

South Okanagan Secondary has the first case in SD53

Lake Country Municipal Hall (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)
Okanagan residents urged to follow the rules

COVID-19 restrictions in place “inconvenient, but necessary”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

Lights are in place at Rotary Pier in Summerland. The lighting work is part of an initiative to light up the route of the Giants Head Grind. (Contributed)
Organizers lighting route of Giants Head Grind in Summerland

Lighting initiative to begin at Okanagan Lake this year

Most Read