(Photo - @downtownkelowna/Twitter)

(Photo - @downtownkelowna/Twitter)

A Queen’s Welcome: Queen Elizabeth II visited Kelowna 51 years ago

Kelowna was her fifth stop of a 10-day tour across the province

The world is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II but did you know that she visited Kelowna?

In 1971, her, along with Prince Philip came to Kelowna and a celebration was held at City Park.

At the celebration, the mayor at the time, Hilbert Roth, who was mayor from 1970-73, presented the Queen and Prince Philip with a glass-enclosed sculpture. Princess Anne was also on the trip.

The stop in town was the fifth day of a 10-day tour around British Columbia to mark the 100th anniversary of the province joining the confederation. They also stopped in Penticton.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II in Canada over the years

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan politicians pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Next story
UPDATE: Jack Creek wildfire in Glenrosa continues to grow

Just Posted

Tom Dyas. (File photo/Barry Gerding/Black Press Media)
Kelowna mayoral candidate at odds over city Facebook ads

Conceptual rendering of Queensway Ave. hotel development (Westcorp Property Management)
Hotel tower for downtown Kelowna makes its way back to council

(Photo - @BCGovFireInfo/Twitter)
UPDATE: Jack Creek wildfire in Glenrosa continues to grow

Kelowna fire truck. (File photo) Kelowna fire truck. (File photo)
Kelowna fire crews tackle suspicious early morning pallet fire