A tale of two yards: Millions needed for new and old Kelowna transit facilities

Hardy Road facility is overcrowded and needs upgrades

With a price tag of $8 million for upgrades to the current city bus yard and design process for a new facility, Kelowna council is supporting BC Transit’s drive for funding grants for the projects.

Staff told council at a recent meeting that the current Hardy Road facility needs $ 4 million in refurbishments, as well as upgrades to support the deployment of electric buses.

The facility was built 1998 and was designed to support 70 buses. It currently houses a fleet of 109 vehicles. It is owned by the city and leased to BC Transit.

It is necessary to extend the yard until a new facility planned for Hollywood Road is ready. Planning and design for that project is estimated to cost $4 million.

Council has directed staff to provide letters of support for BC Transit’s funding application to the federal government’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

