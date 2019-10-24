‘A traffic jam like you’ve never seen’: Kelowna resident concerned over future development

New condo projects, Costco planned to be constructed within blocks of one another

A proposed residential development at the Baron-Dilworth intersection has at least one resident concerned about future traffic in the area.

Kelowna resident Terry Flannigan voiced his concerns about the project at a council meeting on Tuesday night, which saw a bylaw to rezone the property for development pass second and third reading by city councillors.

The first phase of the project would see three six-storey wood-frame buildings with 297 residential units go up on the property. The developer has signalled they’d like two additional towers between 24 and 27 storeys tall be built around the buildings in the second phase of the project, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Flannigan said that the city needs to think critically and assess how future buildings in the area could impact local traffic.

“When you’re thinking about this project, remember what’s also going to be recommended to be built is the new Costco,” he said.

“The amount of traffic that these projects will bring to the corner of Dilworth and Underhill…there is going to be a traffic jam like you’ve never seen in this city.”

A recent development application submitted from the City of Kelowna shows a new Costco is planning to be built on the nearby corners of Baron and Leckie Roads.

Councillor Maxine DeHart also said the area might have trouble supporting more traffic moving forward.

“At Underhill and Baron and Dilworth and Baron, there will be some alterations to both of those corners. From my recollection, the streets aren’t that far away,” she said.

“I’m often putting in a service request because traffic is often backed up through Springfield and Benvoulin. I’m just wondering if that little passageway is going to cause more traffic congestion given what we’re doing here with a small amount of space. “

Kelowna City Planner Adam Cseke responded by saying that dedicated right and left-hand turn lanes would help to reduce the traffic in the area around the proposed project.

If the bylaw is adopted and the rezoning of the property is approved, then a development permit would be submitted for the project by the developer before construction could proceed on the lot.

