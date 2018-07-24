Photo by Tourism Kelowna

A treasure hunt comes to Bertram Creek Regional Park

This Saturday a treasure hunt for the whole family comes to Kelowna

This Saturday, don a chapeau, slap on some sunscreen and download the ‘Agents of Discovery’ App and take part in an electronic treasure hunt.

The Bertram Treasure Hunt is a great family activity taking place in Bertram Creek Regional Park, along the south end of Lakeshore Road.

Gather at the Regional Parks tent near the picnic shelter (off the lower parking lot) anytime between 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon and Parks Services crew will be on hand to give you the instructions you need to get started.

Make sure you’re equipped with a smartphone so that you can plug into nature. This virtual treasure hunt requires you to download an App designed specifically for use within the park – with 15 to 20 designated locations for you to explore and discover within the park. The app’s available for free in the Apple App Store or Play Store.

It takes about an hour to complete and there are regional park’s prizes for everyone completing the treasure hunt.

There’s no charge and no registration required, just round up the family, download the app on your smartphone and have fun.

