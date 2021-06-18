Abandonded campfire results in Kelowna bushfire

The fire was measured at 20 feet by 20 feet in size and has been deemed not suspicious in nature

An abandoned campfire that resulted in a rank one bush fire behind the Kelowna Regional Transit System was extinguished by the Kelowna Fire Department early Friday morning (June 18).

At around 5:20 a.m., the fire department received reports of bushes and grass on fire near the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery, just behind the transit system, which is located in the Hardy Street and Spall Road area.

According to platoon captain John Kelly, the fire was measured at 20 feet by 20 feet in size. It has been deemed not suspicious in nature.

READ MORE: Lake Country home destroyed in large blaze, 11 dogs rescued

READ MORE: One dead after fiery Okanagan Connector crash between two semis

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.