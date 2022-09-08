Kelowna Fire Department. (File photo/Capital News)

Abandoned campfire cause of bush blaze in Kelowna’s Upper Mission

The blaze was spotted about in a small ravine off Gillard Creek Forest Service Road

The Kelowna Fire Department quickly extinguished a blaze in the Upper Mission on the evening of Sep. 7.

Someone spotted the fire about 40 feet from the road in a small ravine on the north side of Gillard Creek Forest Service Road around 10:30 p.m.

Crews rushed to the scene and once they had the 40 by 30-foot fire knocked down, a guard was dug around the perimeter and the area was checked for embers.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an abandoned campfire, which is not allowed within city limits.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
fireKelowna

