Abandoned South Okanagan fruit stand fire considered suspicious

An unused fruit stand at Highway 97 and Road 1 went up in flames Thursday night. (Oliver Fire Department)

The midnight fire on May 6 in Oliver is being considered suspicious, according to the Oliver Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of flames coming from the abandoned fruit stand by passersby on Highway 97, prompting the department to close the road while they fought the fire.

“The fire was mostly contained to the south side of the building,” said Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham. “It was fairly wind-driven. It looks like it will probably be a teardown.”

Hydrants in the area meant that there was no other major concern than the wind.

“We were on scene for about an hour and a half. We had a good water supply, so no issues with resources or anything like that,” said Graham.

The fire wasn’t a risk to any other structures nearby, although the flames did cause a power outage for around an hour by damaging lines connecting a nearby power pole to the fruit stand.

Due to the fact the fruit stand had not been used in several years, and the timing of the fire, it is currently being considered a suspicious fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, as is whether the fire began inside or outside the structure.

The RCMP are also investigating the fire.

Fifteen firefighters responded with two engines, a rescue vehicle, and two command vehicles to the blaze.

