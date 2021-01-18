Abbotsford man killed in Highway 3 crash near Hedley

An Abbotsford man was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Highway 3 on Monday, Jan. 18. (Black Press file photo)

A 49-year-old Abbotsford man was killed Monday Jan. 18 on Highway 3 east of Hedley.

The accident was reported by a tow truck driver, who came across the scene of the single vehicle collision at about 3 a.m.

According to RCMP Sgt. Robert Hughes a 2016 pick up truck hit a large rock on the side of the road, but the cause of the crash is undetermined.

“There were no skid marks or indications of losing control.”

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department and the coroner’s office attended the scene.

Related: Serious injuries in Highway 3 crash near Hedley

Related: Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com