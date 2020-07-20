Abbotsford Police Const. Allan Young is on life support following an incident that occurred in Nelson on Thursday, July 16. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has identified Const. Allan Young as the officer who is on life support following an incident in Nelson last Thursday (July 13).

Sgt. Judy Bird said Young is a 20-year member of the APD and previously served in Toronto.

He has mainly been a patrol officer in Abbotsford, but spent five years intermittently working in drug investigations, Bird said.

The Nelson Police Department said on Sunday that Young, 55, was off duty on Thursday when he approached a 26-year-old man who was causing a disturbance in the 600 block of Baker Street.

RELATED: Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

An altercation occurred, resulting in Young being taken to hospital in critical condition. Police have not released the specifics of the incident, including what injuries Young suffered.

The 26-year-old man was arrested. His name has not yet been released.

Bird said Young has been surrounded by his family – including his daughter and his wife – as well as fellow officers as he remains on life support. He is not expected to survive.

Chief Mike Serr said Young will be missed.

“Allan treated everyone with kindness and respect. He always had time for a laugh and a joke. Everyone that met Allan would walk away happier,” Serr said.

“Allan was never too busy for his friends and family and there was nothing he wouldn’t do to help. Allan had a zest for life that was unparalleled with a dedication and passion for policing and the Abbotsford Police Department.”

Serr thanked first responders, medical staff and civilians who assisted, and continue to assist, Young and his family.

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordNelsonPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna RCMP find body of missing man
Next story
RCMP seek assistance in locating missing West Kelowna man

Just Posted

Princess Ball musical returning to Kelowna with six performances in August

The musical, which made its premiere last year, welcomes two new princesses to the cast.

West Kelowna RCMP find body of missing man

RCMP said the man’s death is not considered suspicious at this time

Vehicle fire believed to be deliberately set: Kelowna RCMP

Nobody was injured during the early-morning blaze

Kelowna businesses close after recent COVID-19 concerns

Rustic Reel Brewing Co. and Train Station Pub have closed their doors temporarily

Kelowna arts groups hammered by COVID-19

Financial losses due to pandemic coupled with uncertainty for future

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Shuswap carpenter welcomes live music at work

Solid Urban Studio owner Adam Seward continues to expand business, realize dream

Horoscopes for the week of July 20

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

4G tower coming to Okanagan neighbourhood

Rogers tower 4G, not 5G, in Lake Country

Road cleared following South Okanagan incident

Early Monday morning vehicle incident impacts Highway 97 traffic

Most Read