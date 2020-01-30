Accelerate Okanagan announces Arlene Dickinson as keynote speaker for 2020 OKGN Angel Summit

On March 12 the final six companies will make their pitch to 35 investors to secure $150K investment

Accelerate Okanagan has announced that CBC’s Dragon’s Den star Arlene Dickinson will headline its annual OKGN Angel Summit Finale as its keynote speaker.

On March 12, the final six participating companies will pitch their business to 35 investors for a chance to secure a $150,000 investment.

While the investors engage in careful consideration of the pitches, Dickinson will take the stage and speak candidly about her entrepreneurial journey and reveal her formula for starting and growing a successful business.

Dickinson, a highly regarded professional in the Canadian business world, is the general partner of District Ventures Capital, a fund focused on helping market, fund and grow entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies in the food and health space.

The Summit Finale is a10-week program that seeks to train new angel investors in the Okanagan and improve access to capital for growing businesses. The 35 participating investors have already evaluated and refined the list from 45 participating companies to the top 24.

These 24 companies participated in the quarterfinals last week, where they delivered a three-minute pitch followed by a three-minute Q&A.

Tickets for the finale are now on sale and can be purchased here.

