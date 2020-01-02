The event gets underway next Thursday (Photo courtesy of Accelerate Okanagan)

Accelerate Okanagan event aims to attract top tech talent

Organization’s New Year Kick Off event will be occurring Jan. 9 at BNA Brewing

The first tech meet up of the year in Kelowna will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 at BNA Brewing Co. between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m..

Accelerate Okanagan (AO) announced on Tuesday that they’ll be hosting a New Years Kick Off event to help connect more tech entrepreneurs and investors in the city.

READ MORE: The Accelerate Okanagan board was unanimous in appointing Brea Lake to the leadership role

Drinks and a dinner, bowling, a photo studio and a live band will all be occurring at the event for like-minded tech enthusiasts.

Accelerate Okanagan has been hosting the annual kick off since at least 2012, when it was hosted at Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna.

To purchase tickets for the event, you can visit the organizer’s website.

Accelerate Okanagan is a not-for-profit organization that helps to support tech entrepreneurs and businesses in the Okanagan.

