Ancient Inns is located at 1140 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Accent Inns and United Way team up to cover hotel costs for essential service workers

Hotels for Frontline Workers Fund gives front line workers a place to sleep away from their families

Frontline healthcare workers are putting their lives at risk every day, working tirelessly to help those infected with COVID-19 overcome the virus and return home to their families.

But, despite their hard work, many essential service workers fear returning home from work and potentially putting their families in danger.

According to the United Way, last week a distressed Registered Nurse called the general manager of the Accent Inns Victoria location desperate and on the verge of tears. She explained that many essential services workers were sleeping in their cars in between overtime shifts out of fear of bringing the COVID-19 virus home to their families. With hotels across BC closing, she was unable to secure a reservation anywhere.

Accent Inns acted quickly, kept its doors open and created the all-time-low Healthcare Offer.

Accent Inns and the United Way have teamed up to create the new Hotels for Frontline Workers Fund, which allows donors to help cover the costs of accommodation for essential service workers who are working long hours and putting themselves at risk taking care of our loved ones. Workers are able to take advantage of a highly discounted rate per night so that they can get rest and at the same time, self-isolate to keep their families safe during this extraordinary time.

“This is another example of a leader in our business community really stepping up and showing its local love,” said Mark Breslauer, CEO, United Way Greater Victoria. “We are pulling together to get through this pandemic. We are greatly appreciative of everyone’s incredible generosity.”

“We were so inspired when we started getting calls from community members who wanted to donate,” said Mandy Farmer, president and CEO, Accent Inns. “Even Bin 4, our onsite restaurant in Victoria, is offering a free meal every day for frontline workers that are staying at our hotel. That is just another heart-warming example of local love.”

Accent Inns has locations in Kelowna, Victoria, Richmond, Burnaby and Kamloops.

To donate to the Hotels for Frontline Workers Fund or if you are a frontline worker needing an accommodation, go to: accentinns.com/essentialservices

Coronavirus

Accent Inns and United Way team up to cover hotel costs for essential service workers

Most Read