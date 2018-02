Commuters in Lake Country, between Vernon and Kelowna, advised to avoid area

Those commuting between Vernon and Kelowna may want to avoid Glenmore Road.

A car is upside down in the ditch on the back road between Lake Country and Kelowna.

Traffic is currently down to one lane while emergency crews are directing traffic around the scene.

RCMP and fire crews are on scene.



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.