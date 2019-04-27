Update: Highway 97 now open after accident near Summerland

An accident has closed Highway 97 in both directions

Update 9:07 p.m.

DriveBC has reported that the accident on Highway 97 has been cleared and the road is now open.

An accident has closed Highway 97 in both directions just north of Summerland near Callan Road.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 – Vehicle incident north of #Summerland near Callan Rd has both directions closed. Estimated time of re-opening 9:00 pm, no detour available at this time. Crews are on scene, expect major delays. More info: https://t.co/e23Gr6dzYR #Kelowna #Penticton — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 28, 2019

