Accident stops traffic on Spall

Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident at the corner of Spall and Springfield

One person is being taken to hospital after a two vehicle accident in Kelowna this afternoon.

The crash occurred at Spall and Springfield and multiple ambulances as well as police and fire have responded to the scene.

The accident has closed one lane of Springfield.

Crews were called to the area for the two car crash around 1 p.m. The Capital News has a reporter at the scene and we will update this story if more information becomes available.

