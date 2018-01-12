Accidents mount as road conditions worsen

Kelowna crews are busy on a snowy Friday afternoon in Kelowna and West Kelowna

With snow falling in the Central Okanagan, it has been an eventful afternoon on Kelowna area roads and highways.

Emergency crews have been dealing with accidents on Highway 97, as well as multiple incidents on Highway 33 this afternoon.

Earlier this afternoon, crews were called to four different accidents on Highway 33 between the hair pin turn near Joe Rich to Big White.

Crews have also been called to Kelowna areas such as Cooper and Springfield this afternoon.

Drive BC is reporting slippery and slushy sections on Highway 33 this afternoon while Highway 97 also has slippery sections reported on it, however there are no major highways’ notices listed at this time.

Around 3:20 p.m. this afternoon, a van rear-ended a Jeep going north on Highway 97 at McDougal Creek.

If you see news, or want to report something, contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com.