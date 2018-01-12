A rear-ender accident on Highway 97 in West Kelowna Friday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2017. - Image: David Ogilvie

Accidents mount as road conditions worsen

Kelowna crews are busy on a snowy Friday afternoon in Kelowna and West Kelowna

With snow falling in the Central Okanagan, it has been an eventful afternoon on Kelowna area roads and highways.

Emergency crews have been dealing with accidents on Highway 97, as well as multiple incidents on Highway 33 this afternoon.

Earlier this afternoon, crews were called to four different accidents on Highway 33 between the hair pin turn near Joe Rich to Big White.

Crews have also been called to Kelowna areas such as Cooper and Springfield this afternoon.

Drive BC is reporting slippery and slushy sections on Highway 33 this afternoon while Highway 97 also has slippery sections reported on it, however there are no major highways’ notices listed at this time.

Around 3:20 p.m. this afternoon, a van rear-ended a Jeep going north on Highway 97 at McDougal Creek.

If you see news, or want to report something, contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

Kelowna students think outside the box by creating projects in a box

Students at St. Joseph Elementary create their ‘most magnificent things’ in school-wide project

Woman rescued from West Kelowna trail

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue were called to a hiking trail to aid a woman injuried

Civil suit underway for former West Kelowna assistant fire chief

Kerry Klonteig is asking for $150,000 in damages as the civil suit continues

New funding for seniors in Kelowna-Lake Country

MP Stephen Fuhr announces that five local organizations that support seniors will get funding

Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

Feedback: Readers take issue with Trump supporter

Charlie Hodge column continues to draw comments

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

Feedback: Trump talk alive after Hodge column

Readers of Kelowna Capital News are weighing in on the Donald after recent column

