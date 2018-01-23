Accidents mount as snow falls

Kelowna drivers are having a tough time with worsening conditions

An SUV going North bound on Highway 97 slid and hit the center median Tuesday afternoon. - Image: David Ogilvie

With snow falling today in Kelowna, crews have been busy responding to multiple accidents.

There have been reports of multiple vehicle accidents on Dilworth Road, where crews reported the road was almost pure ice and called for city crews to bring out sand trucks.

City crews have now sanded Dilworth, but drivers are asked to slow down in their evening commute.

There were other reports of accidents at Highway 33 and Enterprise, near Boucherie Road in West Kelowna, on Shannon Lake Road near Tallus Ridge, and at a few different locations along Highway 97.

According to Drive BC, Highway 33 is currently facing compact snow and slippery sections while Highway 97 has similar conditions with snow and slushy sections reported.

