Accused in gang-related murder in Kamloops seeks bail

One of two men charged in connection with a gang-related shooting in Brocklehurst last month that killed a man and left a woman with serious injuries may seek bail as soon as next week.

Gordie Braaten appeared by video in Kamloops provincial court on Monday, March 11, from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, where he has been held since his arrest last week at a home on the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc reserve.

The 35-year-old Braaten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Also facing the same charges is Hugh McIntosh, 51, who was arrested in Langley on Feb. 25.

Jason Glover was killed on Feb. 15 in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1900-block of Tranquille Road. Kelly Callfas was shot multiple times in the face and suffered serious injuries.

The shooting was one in a string of recent high-profile violent incidents in Kamloops linked to organized crime and the city’s drug trade.

In court on Monday, defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen complained about a lack of disclosure from the Crown. He said he asked for information on Feb. 28.

“To date, I’ve received nothing,” he said. “I’ve received nothing in writing from Crown as to why or when I might receive that disclosure.”

Jensen said Braaten wants to seek bail “as soon as possible” — something he said can’t be done without disclosure.

Braaten is slated to make two appearances in court on March 18, one in provincial court to address the lack of disclosure and another in B.C. Supreme Court to schedule a bail hearing.

McIntosh has a bail hearing scheduled for March 22.

