Jacob Forman is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday in Kelowna court, accused of murdering his wife and two daughters. - Image: Facebook

Accused in Kelowna triple murder in court today

Jacob Forman has been in custody since he was arrested and charged with second degree murder

The man accused in the shocking triple murder of his wife and two daughters in Kelowna before Christmas is scheduled to make another court appearance at the Kelowna courthouse today.

Jacob Forman, 34, is charged with three counts of second degree murder in the death of Clara Forman and her primary school-aged daughters Karena and Yesenia, sometime between Dec. 17 and 19, 2017.

Related: Candlelight vigil honours slain mom, daughters

Forman’s appearance is to consult with counsel and it’s unknown whether he will enter a plea to the charges at this point.

It’s not his first appearance in court after he first appeared Dec. 21, 2018. At that time, his lawyer discussed the situation.

“I wouldn’t expect the process to move very quickly,” said Forman’s defence lawyer Glen Verdurmen at the time. “I am sure there are all sorts of forensic investigations, interviewing of witnesses that the police are going to be doing while they’re assessing the case at this point in time. It’s an extremely serious, very tragic situation.”

The Capital News will have a reporter at the court-house and will update this story after the court appearance.

