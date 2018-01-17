Accused in Kelowna murder heads to court

Chad Alphonse is accused of killing Waylon Percy Junior Jackson, back in 2016

The man accused of stabbing a Kelowna man to death back in 2016, appeared in Supreme Court Wednesday morning.

Chad Alphonse was arrested in March 2016 after reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of Gertsmar Road.

At the time Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey told the media, police discovered an unresponsive man at a home, who had lost a significant amount of blood.

The victim, Waylon Percy Junior Jackson, was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.

The 28-year-old Alphonse appeared early Wednesday morning for a pre-trial conference. Alphonse was known to police and had previously been charged with mischief and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, stemming from an incident in 2013.

Alphonse will return to Supreme Court on Feb. 5 for a voir dire.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.