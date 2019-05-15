Accused Okanagan shooter going to trial

Man died following incidents in Coldstream and at Vernon hotel in February

A man arrested in connection with a February shooting in Vernon that left one man dead will have his case heard in provincial court in Vernon.

A pre-trial conference in the matter has been scheduled for July, followed by a one-day preliminary inquiry Dec. 9. If enough evidence is found to go ahead with a trial, that has been scheduled for two days, Dec. 10 and 11.

On Friday, Feb. 8, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a residence in the 9800 block of Park Lane in Lavington at around 1 a.m. It was reported there were possible shots fired resulting in one occupant of the home sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Man in custody after fatal shooting in Vernon

Approximately a half hour after the break-and-enter incident, RCMP officers were called to a Vernon hotel in the 4800-block of 27th Street in regards to one man who had sustained an apparent gunshot injury. The man died as a result of the injuries.

RELATED: Vernon fatal shooting investigation enters day five

Clayton Alan Williams, born in 1991, is, according to court documents, charged with seven counts including two of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, and single counts of disguising face with intent to commit offence, pointing a firearm, use of firearm in committing an indictable offence, unlawfully discharging a firearm and break-and-enter with intent to commit an offence.

Williams remains in custody. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.