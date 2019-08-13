Accused pleads not guilty to charges from North Okanagan police chase

Man alleged to have committed string of offences from Salmon Arm, Enderby to Sicamous

A man charged with a string of offences in Salmon Arm, Enderby and Sicamous, ranging from robbery to assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, has entered pleas to a number of charges – both guilty and not guilty.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael David Trosky, who the courts list as having seven aliases, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to theft under $5,000 in connection with a theft at Shuswap Pawn in Salmon Arm on Oct. 10, 2018. A date for his sentencing hasn’t been set yet.

Trosky pleaded not guilty to four counts from a day later, Oct. 11, 2018, in Salmon Arm. They are: dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop for a police officer; failing to comply with a bail condition to not occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle; and driving while prohibited.

He also pleaded not guilty on Aug. 13 to 10 counts stemming from a Dec. 17, 2018 incident in Salmon Arm in which a delivery driver was pepper sprayed and robbed near McGuire Lake, followed by a police chase beginning in Enderby. During the North Okanagan chase, a white Ford pick-up truck allegedly rammed three civilian vehicles and four police vehicles.

The charges from December Trosky has pleaded not guilty to include robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, failing to stop at an accident, two counts of failing to stop a vehicle and offer assistance, breach of conditions and driving while prohibited.

The next group of offences are alleged to have taken place on Jan. 12 of this year in Sicamous. Trosky has pleaded not guilty to flight from police and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police unsuccessfully raided a house on Kappel Street in Sicamous in February, reporting that Trosky was the target.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

