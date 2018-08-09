Acland Road closed on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, Acland Road will be closed between Old Vernon Road and Penno Road for milling and paving. Work is scheduled from approximately 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather-permitting.

Starting Monday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m., there will be no on-street parking on Acland Road to allow for work to be completed as quickly as possible. Any vehicles left on the street will be towed.

Detours are available using Highway 97 to the west of Acland Road or Norris Road to the east.

Please obey signage and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses.

The $3.5 million Pavement Management Program provides renewal of roadways to preserve and protect the road structure preventing rapid deterioration and enhances safer road conditions. Work is expected to be completed by October.

The City of Kelowna appreciates the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway.

