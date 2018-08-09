Photo: Google

Acland Road closed on Tuesday

The single day closure will happen Aug. 14

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, Acland Road will be closed between Old Vernon Road and Penno Road for milling and paving. Work is scheduled from approximately 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather-permitting.

Starting Monday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m., there will be no on-street parking on Acland Road to allow for work to be completed as quickly as possible. Any vehicles left on the street will be towed.

Related: Construction begins on Richter Street

Detours are available using Highway 97 to the west of Acland Road or Norris Road to the east.

Please obey signage and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses.

Related: Crawford area road construction underway

The $3.5 million Pavement Management Program provides renewal of roadways to preserve and protect the road structure preventing rapid deterioration and enhances safer road conditions. Work is expected to be completed by October.

The City of Kelowna appreciates the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC Okanagan researchers study success of app for quitting smoking
Next story
Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf

Just Posted

UPDATE Wildfire 24 kilometers west of West Kelowna

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

Man breaks into Peachland restaurant through skylight

Dragon Lotus Restaurant on Highway 97 was broken into Aug. 9

Ballet Kelowna announces new season

Tickets go on sale in Sept.

Big White Slopestyle Centre open to public

Anyone can now enjoy the new mountain bike course

Update: Woman arrested after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Blizzards support B.C. kids

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen today!

Spectacular meteor show expected

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

Ultramarathon through B.C.’s Cascade Mountains cancelled due to wildfires

193-kilometre race course from Keremeos to Manning Park on hold until next year

Maple Ridge family survives third Indonesian earthquake

Logan Lay has brain cancer and was on bucket-list trip with her family

B.C. man steals Magic cards, punches customer in the face

Police seek help in identifying suspect in Abbotsford incident

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

Most Read