Smoky skies over Adams Lake. (CSRD image)

Adams Lake fire ‘moving slowly’, no significant growth reported

Emergency program forecasts ‘unsettled weather’ that could increase fire behaviour, growth

The situation remains largely the same at the site of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

In a Tuesday, Aug. 8 update, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said the fire is moving slowly down the east flank, and growth is heading into more steep terrain.

There is a chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and erratic winds forecasted today, and the CSRD said this “unsettled weather” could increase fire behaviour and growth.

The fire is estimated to be 4,823 hectares, reports BC Wildfire Service, and heavy smoke continues to blanket the area.

As visibility allows, helicopters will continue to bucket hotspots, said the CSRD. Fire guard construction continues on the fire’s south flank from Rawson Road going east, to prevent further spread south toward structures. The CSRD said the guard is about one-third finished and should be complete in the next few days.

Read more: Fire guard being constructed for Shuswap communities south of Adams Lake blaze

BC Hydro continues to work with local agencies on a plan to restore power to the area.

The Adams Lake Forest Service Road remains closed and the Adams Lake ferry service is only open for emergency personnel.

Evacuation alerts and orders all remain in effect and can be found on BC Wildfire Service, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and Thompson Nicola Regional District websites.

Read more:Security patrolling area of Shuswap on evacuation order ‘taunted by boaters’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

