Adaptive e-bike and e-scooter options now available in Kelowna

Options available to those with unique mobility needs

New shared e-bike and e-scooter options are now travelling Kelowna’s streets.

Micromobility provider Lime is introducing adaptive vehicles along with reservations and delivery to assist those with unique mobility needs, while Spin is bringing shared e-bike services between UBCO and the city. Both companies are providing the services with new features to ensure safety and accessibility.

As per the city’s amended Micromobility Permit Program, existing fleet caps and restrictions will remain in place including no more than 30 per cent of an operator’s fleet downtown, maximum speed settings, and downtown riding prohibited from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“Our program uses emerging technologies to make it easier for people to get around, helps take cars off the road, and provides people with an affordable, low-carbon transportation option,” said Cameron Noonan, transportation planner. “Spin and Lime are committed to the safety of all network users, and we are happy to be partnering with them to continue this pursuit.”

More information about the Micromobility Permit Program is available on the City of Kelowna website.

