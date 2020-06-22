Adaptive equipment rental available at Mission Creek starting July 1

CRIS Adaptive Rentals offers rentals on equipment that has been adapted for people of various abilities. (Jill Wellington - Pixabay)

Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) is launching a new initiative at Mission Creek Regional Park starting on July 1.

Adaptive Rentals is CRIS’ new social enterprise, which will operate like a traditional bicycle rental shop, but will be focused on adaptive equipment such as recumbent cycles, tandem bikes, E-Assist versions, trikes and trail riders.

Adaptive Rentals is now taking advanced registrations so users can go to Mission Creek Park and pickup adaptive equipment to use around the Greenway and the park system.

“It’s been a very interesting time since the pandemic hit the world back in March. We really wondered about our intended social enterprise launch and whether or not we were going to be able to make a go of it in this new normal,” CRIS CEO Shelley Buchanan Gilmore said.

“We have the equipment that many of our clients simply cannot afford on their own and if it means them getting outdoors independently versus our guided programs, then it’s something we wanted to make happen in 2020. We have cycling and hiking options for individuals, families and couples.”

CRIS said once it gets going, renting equipment will be available online instead of having to register for it in advance.

The society also said every client who rents equipment will have a discussion with the CRIS team ahead of time to see if the equipment needs to be adapted to ensure the client’s safety and enjoyment of their independent recreational experience.

For more information on Adaptive Rentals, as well as CRIS’ other initiatives, call 250-979-3941.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

