Added cause for celebration among Kelowna Grandmothers for Africa

The Kelowna Grandmothers for Africa have more reason to celebrate at the fundraiser they have planned for this weekend.
Called Chakula Kelowna, the event will feature several African cuisine dishes drawing on the connection the group has with community partners it supports in Africa through the Stephen Lewis Foundation.
One of those partners, Dr. Dennis Mukwege, is a recipient of a 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. Mukwege and his colleagues started the Panzai Hospital at Bukavu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 1999 to provide free care and treatment to victims of war, in particular women.
Panzi started as a maternity hospital but soon began treating women with severe internal injuries and obstetric complications from rape and other forms of sexual violence.
Cheryl Fraser, a Kelowna Grandmothers for Africa member, said in November 2007 the Stephen Lewis Foundation began funding a number of Panzai Hospital’s most urgent needs such as HIV counseling, testing and treatment, and post-rape kits to reduce the likelihood of HIV infection immediately after a sexual assault.
“It is rewarding to get that kind of affirmation, that something we are supporting gets that kind of acknowledgement, to see that the funds they receive from us and others through the foundation are being put to good use,” Fraser said.
The upcoming fundraiser, co-sponsored by Summerhill Winery and Genesis Kelowna, is presented by the Okanagan Chefs Association working with culinary students at Okanagan College.
Chakula is the Swahili word for food.
There will be five different presentations of African cuisine for participants to sample from along with wine, live entertainment and both silent and live auctions.
Fraser said this will be the third year the event will be held, the previous two being in 2015 and 2016 at the Kelowna college campus.
Chakula Kelowna takes place Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Summerhill Winery, 4870 Chute Lake Rd.
Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.ca or calling 250-764-9247.
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter