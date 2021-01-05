Additional 25 COVID-19 cases at Big White

The community cluster at the ski resort is now at 136

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)

The community cluster at Big White has grown by 25 cases, for a total of 136, Interior Health (IH) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The health authority said of the 136 cases linked to the cluster, 88 of those individuals reside at the resort. Currently, there are 27 active cases and 109 people have recovered.

“Everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles,” IH said.

IH added the risk of COVID-19 exposure remains low for families and individuals visiting the mountain, especially if they follow public health guidelines.

“It is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering.”

IH will continue testing throughout the community and will provide another update on Friday, Jan. 8.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

