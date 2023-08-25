Additional controlled burns possible for McDougall wildfire in West Kelowna

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the McDougall Creek wildfire in the Central Okanagan Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (BC Wildfire photo)

West Kelowna residents may see more smoke over the weekend as additional hand-ignition operations may be required to suppress the McDougall Creek wildfire.

BC Wildfire conducted one planned hand-ignition in the Shannon Lake area on Aug. 24, which was considered successful.

A statement from the city says this proactive fire suppression work remains part of the safe return home for those who are evacuated. The McDougall Creek Wildfire remains ‘not held’ and burning out of control.

Fire Chief Brolund said that no additional loss of structures has occurred. As of the most recent update on Aug. 24, 84 properties in West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation have sustained significant or partial damage.

“This is complex and remains paramount to everyone working hard to get those who are evacuated home as safely and quickly as possible,” the statement says.

Safe return home factors include:

ensuring that fires are extinguished in your neighbourhood;

debris must be out of the way;

travel to and from your home must be safe, including wildfire crews no longer requiring access to your neighbourhood;

utilities must be safely reinstated, such as power, gas and water;

weather continues to play a significant factor in fire suppression and your safe return home.

Residents in neighbourhoods that experienced less damage are anticipated to be returned home first, while those with significant damage will take longer, with a phased return home plan.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) launched an online search tool for the City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area properties that have experienced partial and/or full structure loss resulting from the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Additional information regarding the rescinding of evacuation alerts and orders and access to Emergency Support Services can also be found on the EOC website.

The following water orders remain in effect:

do not consume order was downgraded to a boil water notice for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Service area;

do not consume order remains in place for the West Kelowna Estates Water System;

boil water notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System remains in place;

Stage 3 watering regulations remain in place city-wide.

The next community update will be issued on Saturday, Aug. 26.

