Additional COVID-19 case confirmed at Dr. Knox Middle School

Interior Health and the Central Okanagan School District have said the individual is now isolating

Interior Health (IH) and the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) has confirmed another case of COVID-19 at Dr. Knox Middle School on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

This brings the total of confirmed cases in that school community to two.

According to SD23, the individual is now self-isolating with support from public health teams.

The announcement of a new case at the middle school follows another announcement by SD23 of additional cases at Kelowna Secondary School, though the number of additional cases there has not been specified.

