Additional student housing proposed for Okanagan University College

A development permit application has been submitted to the city for proposed student housing at Okanagan University College (OUC).

Documents from Bird Construction and GEC Architects, submitted on behalf of OUC, indicate a six-story building is planned for 860-1000 KLO Road, fronting both KLO and West Campus Road. The design-build team met with representatives from the Westbank First Nation (WFN) to review the project design and solicit feedback on how best to integrate indigenous design principles using exterior metal sunshades and the building’s lobby, according to the documents:

“The intent is to create a narrative that speaks to the traditions and stories of the Syilx People of the Okanagan Nation across the building facade. The building lobby includes two feature walls that are placeholders for indigenous art or incorporation of educational features.”

Design and construction of the building include mechanical systems that will help to reduce energy consumption and lower GHG emissions. The systems include air-to-air heat pumps in both the suites and the central ventilation unit. This allows the building to be almost completely electric with the exception of backup gas heat.

The exterior sunshades have been incorporated into the south and southeast-facing facades of the building, providing shade during the hotter times of the day which will help offset the cooling demand. There is also a commitment to sustainable construction practices, with the aim of diverting 75 per cent of construction waste from the landfill.

