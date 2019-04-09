Adrenaline Adventure Park back on the table for South Okanagan

Penticton Indian Band council has revived conversation regarding a super park

The Penticton Indian Band council has revived conversation regarding a super park, this time on a lease of the former Game Farm lands.

In October 2018 the PIB sent out an news release that the economic arm of the band was in “due diligence stages” of planning an Adrenaline Super Park facility with Avion Developments. Inc. Less than two months later, the park was voted down, 149 to 93, in a referendum

READ ALSO: Adventure park in early planning stages for Penticton Indian Band

According to PIB council documents, the park is now back on the table and this time the lease process does not require a membership referendum.

The information also states that through initial feedback and engagement the PIB membership were in favour of the project, but on the former Game Farm lands, south of Penticton off Highway 97. Those lands do not include a timeline of termination, only the assent of chief and council to approve the terms of the lease and begin development.

The project concept consisted of a family-orientated action adventure park that envisioned a sky chair with walking and nature trails accommodating access to zip lines, a mountain coaster, a waterpark and a multi-level mountain bike terrain park showcasing cultural heritage and environmental stewardship. Other facilities consist of a motorsports super centre that includes an event based asphalt oval, world-class member-based road course, go-kart track and an off-road vehicle thrill park.

READ ALSO: Adventure park rejected at Penticton Indian Band referendum

Additional attractions include an amphitheatre, concert stage and bull riding event centre adjacent to an RV Park and Tenting Facility along with a Park Village for shops, restaurants and support facilities to provide a complete on-site experience.

The PIB is working with the same investors as before, Avion Developments Inc. Work has been initiated on infrastructure assessment, environmental impact assessment and other tasks. Among the items still to be initiated are a business plan and Indigenous Services Canada approval.

According to the PIB document, the goal is to open for the 2020 tourism season.

