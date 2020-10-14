Advance booking opens for public skates in Kelowna

Public skating is back in Kelowna this year with a few changes due to the pandemic

Public skating rinks will be open in Kelowna this year, with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Kelowna is suggesting all public skate times be booked in advance.

One-hour time slots can be booked at Capital News Centre, Prospera Place (for a limited time until Memorial Arena opens in November) and Rutland arena online or by phone at 250-469-8800.

Skate times can be booked up to a week in advance and as soon as two hours before you plan to hit the ice.

Strict maximum capacities are in place for all facilities and programs so pre-booking is strongly recommended, said the city.

Drop-ins will only be permitted if space allows and the city said payment must be made in exact change whenever possible.

Equipment rentals will not be available this year.

Visitors to public skating facilities will notice new safety protocols and guidelines in place:

All high touch areas in all facilities will be frequently cleaned and sanitized.

Skaters are encouraged to come dressed for the rink as facilities may not have change rooms available. Skates can be laced up in designated areas, but skaters should note that all facilities will have physical distancing protocols in place and space will be limited.

Enter and exit doors will be clearly marked.

Facility capacities have been lowered and will remain capped to ensure that even during peak times, physical distance between skaters can be maintained.

Masks are required in common lobby areas at Capital News Centre and Prospera Place as part of their facility-specific guidelines.

Ticket booths will have plexiglass barriers installed.

No equipment rentals are available at any facility at this time. Skaters will need to bring their own skates and helmets.

Floor markings and additional signage will be posted at each facility to remind visitors to maintain physical distance from others and to wash hands frequently.

Anyone who is sick or experiencing symptoms is asked to stay home.

Public skating at the annual Stuart Park outdoor skating rink typically starts December 1. The operation of the rink is currently under review to safely operate in a pandemic environment and updates will be announced in the coming weeks.

