Advance polls in Kelowna/West Kelowna ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Residents can vote Oct. 7 in West Kelowna and Oct. 8 in Kelowna

More advance voting opportunities are available in Kelowna and West Kelowna Oct 7-8.

In Kelowna, residents can cast their ballots Oct. 8 at the following locations between 8:00 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard

Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road South

In West Kelowna, voting can be done Oct. 7 in council chambers at 2760 Cameron Road from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Acceptable forms of identification in order to vote include:

BC Driver’s Licence*

ICBC Vehicle Insurance

BC Identification Card

BC Services Card*

Citizenship Card

City property tax notice

Social Insurance Number card

Credit card

Utility bill for residence (electricity, natural gas, water, phone or cable service)

*A combination B.C. Driver’s Licence and Services Card counts as only one piece of identification.

