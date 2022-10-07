Advance polls in Kelowna/West Kelowna ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

More advance voting opportunities are available in Kelowna and West Kelowna Oct 7-8.
In Kelowna, residents can cast their ballots Oct. 8 at the following locations between 8:00 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way
- Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard
- Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road South
In West Kelowna, voting can be done Oct. 7 in council chambers at 2760 Cameron Road from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Acceptable forms of identification in order to vote include:
- BC Driver’s Licence*
- ICBC Vehicle Insurance
- BC Identification Card
- BC Services Card*
- Citizenship Card
- City property tax notice
- Social Insurance Number card
- Credit card
- Utility bill for residence (electricity, natural gas, water, phone or cable service)
*A combination B.C. Driver’s Licence and Services Card counts as only one piece of identification.
