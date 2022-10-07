General voting day for municipal elections is Oct. 15. (Black Press file photo)

General voting day for municipal elections is Oct. 15. (Black Press file photo)

Advance polls in Kelowna/West Kelowna ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Residents can vote Oct. 7 in West Kelowna and Oct. 8 in Kelowna

More advance voting opportunities are available in Kelowna and West Kelowna Oct 7-8.

In Kelowna, residents can cast their ballots Oct. 8 at the following locations between 8:00 a.m. and 8 p.m.

  • Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way
  • Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard
  • Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road South

In West Kelowna, voting can be done Oct. 7 in council chambers at 2760 Cameron Road from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Acceptable forms of identification in order to vote include:

  • BC Driver’s Licence*
  • ICBC Vehicle Insurance
  • BC Identification Card
  • BC Services Card*
  • Citizenship Card
  • City property tax notice
  • Social Insurance Number card
  • Credit card
  • Utility bill for residence (electricity, natural gas, water, phone or cable service)

*A combination B.C. Driver’s Licence and Services Card counts as only one piece of identification.

