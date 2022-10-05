Advance polls open in Kelowna

As of Oct. 5, Kelowna residents can make their voice heard as to who will sit in council chambers this term.

Advance polling opens across the city at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and will be offered at six locations over five days leading up to the Oct. 15 election day.

Below are the dates and locations where votes can be cast:

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way;

Saturday, Oct. 8

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way;

Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard;

Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road South;

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way;

Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water Street;

Okanagan College, Centre for Learning Atrium, 1000 KLO Road;

UBC Okanagan Nechako Residence, 1255 International Mews;

Thursday, Oct. 13

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way;

Friday, Oct. 14

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way.

“It’s important that all residents who are eligible get out and exercise their right to vote, so we want to ensure that voting is accessible and convenient for everyone,” said Chief Election Officer Laura Bentley.

To be eligible to vote, voters must be a resident of Kelowna, be 18 years or older as of Oct. 15, have lived in B.C. for at last six months, and be a Canadian citizen.

There will be 13 locations across the city on Oct. 15 where residents can vote. More information can be found at kelowna.ca/election.

There are 32 candidates are running for city council, and nine for school trustee. Five have thrown their hat in the ring for the mayoral seat – incumbent Colin Basran, Tom Dyas, Glendon Smedley, David Habib, and Silverado Socrates.

READ MORE: Max capacity at community election forum in Rutland

READ MORE: Candidate composure: Full house for 1st mayoral forum in Kelowna

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaElection 2022voting