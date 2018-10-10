Advanced polls are open, here’s where to vote in the Central Okanagan

Advanced polls are now open in the Central Okanagan. All advanced polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as the general election date Oct. 20.
West Kelowna:
Oct. 10
Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street.
Oct. 16
Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street.
Oct. 20
Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street
Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, 2010 Daimler Drive
Mar Jok Elementary School, 2101 McDougall Road
Glenrosa Middle School, 3565 McIver Road
Kelowna:
Oct. 10
Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way
City Hall, 1435 Water Street
Oct. 13
Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way
Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive
Hollywood Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road
Watson Road Elementary, 475 Yates Road
Oct. 17
Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way
City Hall, 1435 Water Street
Okanagan College, Centre for Learning Atrium, 1000 KLO Road
UBC Okanagan, Engineering Management and Education (EME) Foyer (Lower Level), 1137 Alumni Avenue
Oct. 18
Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way
Oct. 19
Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way
Oct. 20
City Hall, 1435 Water Street
Capital News Centre, 4105 Gordon Drive
Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard
East Kelowna Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Road
Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive
Hollywood Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road
Okanagan Mission Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Road
Orchard Park Mall, 2271 Harvey Avenue
Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way
Rutland Senior Secondary, 705 Rutland Road N
Springvalley Middle School, 350 Ziprick Road
Watson Road Elementary, 475 Yates Road
Lake Country
Oct. 10
Municipal Hall
Oct. 15
Municipal Hall
Oct. 20
Community gym, George Elliot Secondary
Peachland
Oct. 10
Peachland Community Centre
Oct. 17
Peachland Community Centre
Oct. 20
Peachland Community Centre
