Advanced polls are open, here’s where to vote in the Central Okanagan

Where to vote in Lake Country, Kelowna, Peachland and West Kelowna

Advanced polls are now open in the Central Okanagan. All advanced polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as the general election date Oct. 20.

RELATED: Here are your 2018 civic election candidates in Kelowna

West Kelowna:

Oct. 10

Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street.

Oct. 16

Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street.

Oct. 20

Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, 2010 Daimler Drive

Mar Jok Elementary School, 2101 McDougall Road

Glenrosa Middle School, 3565 McIver Road

Kelowna:

Oct. 10

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

City Hall, 1435 Water Street

Oct. 13

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive

Hollywood Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road

Watson Road Elementary, 475 Yates Road

Oct. 17

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

City Hall, 1435 Water Street

Okanagan College, Centre for Learning Atrium, 1000 KLO Road

UBC Okanagan, Engineering Management and Education (EME) Foyer (Lower Level), 1137 Alumni Avenue

Oct. 18

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Oct. 19

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Oct. 20

City Hall, 1435 Water Street

Capital News Centre, 4105 Gordon Drive

Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard

East Kelowna Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Road

Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive

Hollywood Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road

Okanagan Mission Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Road

Orchard Park Mall, 2271 Harvey Avenue

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Rutland Senior Secondary, 705 Rutland Road N

Springvalley Middle School, 350 Ziprick Road

Watson Road Elementary, 475 Yates Road

Lake Country

Oct. 10

Municipal Hall

Oct. 15

Municipal Hall

Oct. 20

Community gym, George Elliot Secondary

Peachland

Oct. 10

Peachland Community Centre

Oct. 17

Peachland Community Centre

Oct. 20

Peachland Community Centre

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.