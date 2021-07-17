Area restriction ordered for Brenda Creek wildfire

Multiple homes are currently on evacuation order in the area

The BC Wildfire Service has put in place an Area Restriction Order around the Brenda Creek Wildfire.

The restriction takes effect at noon on Saturday (July 17) and will last until Oct. 15, or until it is rescinded.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen currently has an evacuation order in place for 43 properties in Electoral Area H, and an evacuation alert has been issued for Eneas Lakes, Pennask Lake, Trepanier and Pennask Creek provincial parks.

The fire is currently listed at 500 hectares and is classified as out of control.

The current Area Restriction Order. (BC Wildfire)

The size of the area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities.

Under the order, an individual is not allowed to remain in or enter the area without prior written authorization, with the following exceptions:

If they are travelling as a person acting in an official capacity.

If they are travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities

If they are travelling as a person working for Glencore Canada Corporation to and from the Brenda Mine site for the purposes of maintaining critical infrastructure at the site.

If they are travelling to or from their principle residence, that is not under an evacuation order.

If they are travelling to or from private or leased property for the purposes of accessing a residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order.

If they are engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock or agriculture management on private or leased property.

Breaking the restriction order can result in a ticket and fine of $1,150.

