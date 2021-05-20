Affordable housing complex opens in Kelowna

The 36-unit building is targeted at people who have a low-to-moderate income.

Located at 1165 Sutherland Avenue, the Columbus Centre building contains 36 below-market rental units that are designed to be affordable for seniors, couples and singles who have a low-to-moderate income. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A new four-storey affordable housing complex opened its doors in Kelowna earlier this week.

Located at 1165 Sutherland Avenue, the Columbus Centre building contains 36 below-market rental units that are designed to be affordable for seniors, couples and singles who have a low-to-moderate income.

“We know Kelowna needs more affordable rental housing as the community continues to grow,” said David Eby, the attorney general and minister responsible for housing.

The building features a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom rental homes, as well as 12 units at market-rate housing and six units of commercial space.

Four studio units geared towards people with low-to-moderate income range from $375 to $750 per month. Eight two-bedroom units are listed at $1,600 a month, while 24 one-bedroom units are $950 per month.

“With the $2 billion increase to our HousingHub’s borrowing capacity in Budget 2021 and strong partnerships like our relationship with the City of Kelowna, we’re going to see many more badly needed affordable homes just like these opening across the province,” said Eby.

All of the residential units, as well as one commercial unit, are owned by the Columbian Centennial Housing Society (CCHS). The commercial unit serves as the society’s administrative office, where they will provide amenities and services to residents in the building, including six other properties operated by the society.

The building was a collaborative effort by CCHS through BC Housing’s HousingHub program. The province provided approximately $9.65 million in total to help finance this project, all of which will be repaid by CCHS.

READ MORE: Kelowna implements safety measures ahead of May long weekend

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers searches for a boy’s stolen hoverboard

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.