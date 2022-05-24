Parkdale Place Housing Society has a proposed development for the Legion Village property in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Parkdale Place Housing Society has a proposed development for the Legion Village property in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Affordable housing development proposed in Summerland

Parkdale Place Housing Society has acquired Legion Village property on Dixon Avenue

The Parkdale Place Housing Society is proposing a development for the Legion Village property at 13609 Dixon Ave., Summerland.

The housing society recently acquired the land and buildings and is planning a new development to provide Summerland seniors with affordable housing.

In addition, the plans call for the construction of a primary care medical centre on the main floor, the society said in a news release.

The proposal requires changing the Official Community Plan designation from Medium Density Residential to High-Density Residential and changing the zoning from Medium Density Residential to High-Density Residential, with site-specific regulations that would allow a health care facility and a daycare facility and specific parking requirements.

A public meeting on this development proposal is scheduled for June 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre.

affordable housingSummerland

Previous story
Big fish, big prizes for Okanagan fishing derby
Next story
Man’s body recovered from Nanaimo lake after apparent drowning

Just Posted

Telus is seeking permission from the city to install a digital display on its building at 2002 Enterprise Way.
Signs point to ‘no’ for digital display on Telus building in Kelowna

Danny Coyne got the Winning Catch from the 2013 derby with a fish that was 27 and a quarter inches long (Kelowna Fishing Derby/2013 event)
Big fish, big prizes for Okanagan fishing derby

(Kelowna Pride/submitted)
Kelowna Pride looking for parade Grand Marshal

Conceptual rendering of proposed development at Hiawatha RV property. (Photo/Westcorp)
Input wanted for building height hike at old RV site in Kelowna